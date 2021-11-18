Podcast: Social media’s Latino misinformation problem

Last month, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed she had released thousands of documents that showed how the company knew about yet did little to curb harmful content for its billions of users. Those documents also showed that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, knew disinformation on its platforms was particularly corrosive to Latino communities — yet the company did little to stop it.

Today, we talk about the damage and what activists are doing to try to stop it.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times technology reporter Brian Contreras, and Equis Research and Equis Labs co-founder Stephanie Valencia

