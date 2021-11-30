Advertisement
Podcast: Cycling while Latino in L.A. County is tough

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Manan Butt gives a warning to a bicyclist for riding on the sidewalk and going in the wrong direction on 1st Street near Ford Boulevard in East Los Angeles.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

An L.A. Times investigation found that from 2017 to July of this year, 70% of bicyclists that L.A. County sheriff’s deputies pulled over were Latinos, even though the group makes up only about half of the county’s population. And they searched 85% of bike riders they stopped, even though deputies often had no reason to think they’d find something illegal. They ended up making arrests or writing citations 21% of the time.

Today, we talk to the L.A. Times journalists who reported this story. And we talk to a cycling activist about the dangers of cycling while Latino.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Ben Poston and Alene Tchekmedyian, and Eastside Bike Club founder Carlos Morales

More reading:

L.A. sheriff’s deputies use minor stops to search bicyclists, with Latinos hit hardest

Bicyclists share stories of being stopped by L.A. County deputies: ‘Everybody is a suspect until proven otherwise’

L.A. County supervisors seek to decriminalize bike violations after Times investigation

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin, Kasia Broussalian and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our executive producer is Jazmín Aguilera. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
