Podcast: Cycling while Latino in L.A. County is tough

An L.A. Times investigation found that from 2017 to July of this year, 70% of bicyclists that L.A. County sheriff’s deputies pulled over were Latinos, even though the group makes up only about half of the county’s population. And they searched 85% of bike riders they stopped, even though deputies often had no reason to think they’d find something illegal. They ended up making arrests or writing citations 21% of the time.

Today, we talk to the L.A. Times journalists who reported this story. And we talk to a cycling activist about the dangers of cycling while Latino.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Ben Poston and Alene Tchekmedyian, and Eastside Bike Club founder Carlos Morales

More reading:

L.A. sheriff’s deputies use minor stops to search bicyclists, with Latinos hit hardest

Bicyclists share stories of being stopped by L.A. County deputies: ‘Everybody is a suspect until proven otherwise’

L.A. County supervisors seek to decriminalize bike violations after Times investigation