Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: David Chang gets very honest with us

A man wearing a blue jacket smiles
David Chang has a new Hulu series exploring the future of food.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Today, we’ll spend the show with food personality David Chang to talk about his new Hulu series, “The Next Thing You Eat,” which — full disclosure — our host Gustavo Arellano appears in. We’ll discuss what David found, why he thinks Southern California is such a great place for food, and also the future of the food industry in the era of COVID-19.

He also has a raw conversation about how the harsh working conditions in restaurants can be improved, and about his own anger.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Chef, author, podcast host and food personality Dave Chang

More reading:

Watch “The Next Thing You Eat” on Hulu

David Chang on restaurants and his own life: ‘The old ways just don’t work anymore’

David Chang doesn’t want your compliments

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin, Kasia Broussalian and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our executive producer is Jazmín Aguilera. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaFoodTelevision

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement