Podcast: David Chang gets very honest with us
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Today, we’ll spend the show with food personality David Chang to talk about his new Hulu series, “The Next Thing You Eat,” which — full disclosure — our host Gustavo Arellano appears in. We’ll discuss what David found, why he thinks Southern California is such a great place for food, and also the future of the food industry in the era of COVID-19.
He also has a raw conversation about how the harsh working conditions in restaurants can be improved, and about his own anger.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: Chef, author, podcast host and food personality Dave Chang
More reading:
Watch “The Next Thing You Eat” on Hulu
David Chang on restaurants and his own life: ‘The old ways just don’t work anymore’
