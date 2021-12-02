Podcast: David Chang gets very honest with us

Today, we’ll spend the show with food personality David Chang to talk about his new Hulu series, “The Next Thing You Eat,” which — full disclosure — our host Gustavo Arellano appears in. We’ll discuss what David found, why he thinks Southern California is such a great place for food, and also the future of the food industry in the era of COVID-19.

He also has a raw conversation about how the harsh working conditions in restaurants can be improved, and about his own anger.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Chef, author, podcast host and food personality Dave Chang

More reading:

Watch “The Next Thing You Eat” on Hulu

David Chang on restaurants and his own life: ‘The old ways just don’t work anymore’

David Chang doesn’t want your compliments