Podcast: Vicente Fernández, the King

His nicknames: El Hijo del Pueblo — the People’s Son. El Ídolo de México — Mexico’s Idol. Or just plain Chente.

Ranchera legend Vicente Fernández passed away this week at age 81, and millions of his fans in the U.S., Mexico and beyond are mourning a man who was their soundtrack of love and sadness and resistance for over half a century.

Advertisement

Today, L.A. Times journalists who grew up with Chente’s music talk about his legacy and even sing some of his songs — badly.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times deputy sports editor Iliana Limón Romero, video journalist Steve Saldivar and culture writer Daniel Hernández

More reading:

Vicente Fernández, a Mexican musical icon for generations, dies at 81

Column: Vicente Fernández’s journey was our parents’ journey. Long may they live

Appreciation: 10 essential songs of ranchera legend Vicente Fernández