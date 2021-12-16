Advertisement
Podcast: Vicente Fernández, the King

A man in a sombrero holds a microphone
Vicente Fernández gives a concert in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009.
(Carlos Jasso / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

His nicknames: El Hijo del Pueblo — the People’s Son. El Ídolo de México — Mexico’s Idol. Or just plain Chente.

Ranchera legend Vicente Fernández passed away this week at age 81, and millions of his fans in the U.S., Mexico and beyond are mourning a man who was their soundtrack of love and sadness and resistance for over half a century.

Today, L.A. Times journalists who grew up with Chente’s music talk about his legacy and even sing some of his songs — badly.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times deputy sports editor Iliana Limón Romero, video journalist Steve Saldivar and culture writer Daniel Hernández

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra and Shannon Lin and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
