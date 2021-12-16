Podcast: Vicente Fernández, the King
His nicknames: El Hijo del Pueblo — the People’s Son. El Ídolo de México — Mexico’s Idol. Or just plain Chente.
Ranchera legend Vicente Fernández passed away this week at age 81, and millions of his fans in the U.S., Mexico and beyond are mourning a man who was their soundtrack of love and sadness and resistance for over half a century.
Today, L.A. Times journalists who grew up with Chente’s music talk about his legacy and even sing some of his songs — badly.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times deputy sports editor Iliana Limón Romero, video journalist Steve Saldivar and culture writer Daniel Hernández
More reading:
Vicente Fernández, a Mexican musical icon for generations, dies at 81
Column: Vicente Fernández’s journey was our parents’ journey. Long may they live
Appreciation: 10 essential songs of ranchera legend Vicente Fernández
