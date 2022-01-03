Podcast: What’s the L.A. Times going to do in 2022?

Kevin Merida became the Los Angeles Times’ executive editor last summer at a tumultuous time. Newsroom morale was down, the publication had lost $50 million in 2020, and several of his recent predecessors hadn’t endeared themselves to staffers. So what drew him to the job?

Today, Merida reflects on the first six months of his tenure, talks about his vision for the L.A. Times and answers the eternal Southern California question: What does he think about In-N-Out?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida

