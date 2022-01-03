Advertisement
Podcast: What’s the L.A. Times going to do in 2022?

A man in a suit and glasses crosses his arms
Kevin Merida joined the Los Angeles Times as executive editor in 2021.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Kevin Merida became the Los Angeles Times’ executive editor last summer at a tumultuous time. Newsroom morale was down, the publication had lost $50 million in 2020, and several of his recent predecessors hadn’t endeared themselves to staffers. So what drew him to the job?

Today, Merida reflects on the first six months of his tenure, talks about his vision for the L.A. Times and answers the eternal Southern California question: What does he think about In-N-Out?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida

More reading:

ESPN’s Kevin Merida named L.A. Times executive editor

‘I see nothing but opportunity.’ Meet L.A. Times’ new top editor Kevin Merida

Video: Kevin Merida takes helm of L.A. Times

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
