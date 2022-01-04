Podcast: She was inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. A year later, she reflects

Los Angeles Times congressional correspondent Sarah D. Wire knew she was in for a historic day when she walked into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She was there to cover the counting of the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election.

Because of then-President Trump’s unfounded allegations of election fraud, she was expecting controversy. But she didn’t expect to be caught in the middle of an insurrection.

Today, Sarah tells us about the day a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol, and she shares never-before-heard interviews with the Congress members who sheltered with her for hours. It’s a glimpse into the minds of our lawmakers as they worried for their lives while chaos invaded the seat of American democracy.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times congressional reporter Sarah D. Wire

