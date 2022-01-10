Advertisement
Podcast: Goodbye, gas stoves? The fight heats up

To fight climate change, municipalities across the United States are banning natural gas lines from being installed in new buildings. That means no gas stoves. Politicians and policymakers in those places — Berkeley being one of the first — want people to use electric appliances, such as electric stovetops or the more advanced induction stovetop. (There’s a health factor too. Open flames put out some gases you might not want to breathe.)

But the natural gas industry is fighting back. Today, we talk about the multimillion-dollar battle being fought between gas companies and municipal and state governments. And that battle is being waged in your kitchen.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times national correspondent Evan Halper

More reading:

Clash of the kitchens: California leads the way in a new climate battleground

Video: Would you get rid of your gas stove and go electric?

California ditched coal. The gas company is worried it’s next

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
