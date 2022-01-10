Podcast: Goodbye, gas stoves? The fight heats up

To fight climate change, municipalities across the United States are banning natural gas lines from being installed in new buildings. That means no gas stoves. Politicians and policymakers in those places — Berkeley being one of the first — want people to use electric appliances, such as electric stovetops or the more advanced induction stovetop. (There’s a health factor too. Open flames put out some gases you might not want to breathe.)

But the natural gas industry is fighting back. Today, we talk about the multimillion-dollar battle being fought between gas companies and municipal and state governments. And that battle is being waged in your kitchen.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times national correspondent Evan Halper

More reading:

