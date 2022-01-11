Podcast: Issa Rae, take a bow
Issa Rae is the brilliant, hilarious mind behind the recently concluded HBO show “Insecure.” In this crossover episode with The Envelope, Rae talks about the incredible trajectory of her career as a YouTuber turned Hollywood powerhouse, and how she repped South Los Angeles in a way that wasn’t just real but uplifting.
Hosts: Yvonne Villareal and Mark Olsen
Guest: Issa Rae
More reading:
Issa Rae almost ended ‘Insecure’ differently. But she couldn’t ‘deny Issa her soulmate’
Issa Rae on the music business: ‘It’s an abusive industry... it needs to start over’
How ‘Insecure’ achieved its ‘mission’ to forge a real bond with South L.A.
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.