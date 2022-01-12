Podcast: Work from home, get spied on by your boss
A Gallup poll last fall found that 45% of full-time U.S. employees were still working from home at least some of their hours. A full quarter of them exclusively work from home. Because of this, companies are increasingly using technology to monitor the activities of their workers while they’re on the clock, wherever they are.
Today, we examine how and why companies are spying on their workers at home … and whether a backlash is coming.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Don Lee and Stanford University professor Nick Bloom
