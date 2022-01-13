Advertisement
Podcast: Chuck E. Cheese forever

How the hell does a chain based on an orphaned mouse who plays in a band survive and thrive? Very carefully.

Today, we’ll talk to L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga about the company, and we’ll hear from its new chief executive about everything Chuck E. Cheese, including its infamous animatronic band.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga, Chuck E. Cheese’s CEO David McKillips

More reading:

How do you make a 44-year-old animatronic rodent appeal to today’s kids?

Chuck E. Cheese unveils a new look for its mousy mascot

Listen to Chuck E. Cheese’s Spotify playlist

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
