Podcast: Chuck E. Cheese forever
Listen to this episode of The Times:
How the hell does a chain based on an orphaned mouse who plays in a band survive and thrive? Very carefully.
Today, we’ll talk to L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga about the company, and we’ll hear from its new chief executive about everything Chuck E. Cheese, including its infamous animatronic band.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga, Chuck E. Cheese’s CEO David McKillips
More reading:
