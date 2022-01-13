Podcast: Chuck E. Cheese forever

How the hell does a chain based on an orphaned mouse who plays in a band survive and thrive? Very carefully.

Today, we’ll talk to L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga about the company, and we’ll hear from its new chief executive about everything Chuck E. Cheese, including its infamous animatronic band.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga, Chuck E. Cheese’s CEO David McKillips

More reading:

How do you make a 44-year-old animatronic rodent appeal to today’s kids?

Chuck E. Cheese unveils a new look for its mousy mascot

Listen to Chuck E. Cheese’s Spotify playlist