Podcast: The tragedy of Latinos and COVID-19

COVID-19 has been devastating for everyone, but in the United States, there’s one demographic hit particularly hard: Latinos. According to the California Department of Public Health, Latinos make up about 39% of the state’s population but nearly half of all cases and 45% of all deaths. A perfect storm of factors made Latinos especially vulnerable to the coronavirus: Multigenerational households. Crowded neighborhoods. Essential jobs that required us to show up in person. Vaccine hesitancy among too many.

Today, we hear about the devastation.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Metro reporters Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and Brittny Mejia

More reading:

Pandemic portraits: The Latino experience

COVID stole the heart of my family. It also divided it

Column: Don’t be a ‘pandejo.’ Take the pandemic seriously