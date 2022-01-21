Podcast: Standing up for Black lives at the border
Felicia Rangel-Samponaro used to live a fairly normal life as a suburban stay-at-home mom in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. But now the half Black, half Mexican-American mom crosses the border to help Black and Latino migrants, many of them asylum seekers stuck in camps in the border town of Reynosa, Mexico.
Today, we hear her story.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske and director of the Sidewalk School Felicia Rangel-Samponaro
