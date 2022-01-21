Advertisement
Podcast: Standing up for Black lives at the border

Felicia Rangel-Samponaro with a Haitian child.
A young Haitian migrant leans on Black Mexican-American border activist Felicia Rangel-Samponaro as she walks through Senda De Vida migrant shelter on Dec. 6 in Reynosa, Mexico. She founded the nonprofit Sidewalk School so the children of migrants from Central America and Haiti can learn English and other studies.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Felicia Rangel-Samponaro used to live a fairly normal life as a suburban stay-at-home mom in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. But now the half Black, half Mexican-American mom crosses the border to help Black and Latino migrants, many of them asylum seekers stuck in camps in the border town of Reynosa, Mexico.

Today, we hear her story.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske and director of the Sidewalk School Felicia Rangel-Samponaro

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaLatino LifeWorld & Nation

