Podcast: A new Honduras president-elect is set to make herstory

Xiomara Castro is about to be inaugurated as the first-ever female president of Honduras. But la presidenta has a daunting task in front of her. Her countrymen continue to leave the nation, tired of poverty, government corruption and violence.

And the legislative majority she was counting on to help her reform Honduras is now gone.

Today, we’ll talk about how Castro promises to solve her country’s problems. But, in light of what’s happening right now in the National Congress of Honduras, will she even get a chance?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum; Jennifer Torres

