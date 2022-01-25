Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: A new Honduras president-elect is set to make herstory

Xiomara Castro wears a mask and brimmed hat as she gives the peace sign
Xiomara Castro, center, is set to become the first female president of Honduras.
(Delmer Martinez / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Xiomara Castro is about to be inaugurated as the first-ever female president of Honduras. But la presidenta has a daunting task in front of her. Her countrymen continue to leave the nation, tired of poverty, government corruption and violence.

And the legislative majority she was counting on to help her reform Honduras is now gone.

Advertisement

Today, we’ll talk about how Castro promises to solve her country’s problems. But, in light of what’s happening right now in the National Congress of Honduras, will she even get a chance?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum; Jennifer Torres

More reading:

Honduran Congress splits, threatens new president’s plans

Kamala Harris headed to Honduras for inauguration of country’s president

La diáspora hondureña en EE.UU mira a Xiomara Castro como el ‘cambio’ y la ‘esperanza’

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationLatino Life

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement