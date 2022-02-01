Advertisement
Podcast: Tet, today and yesterday

Tet Little Saigon
Both wearing the ao dai, a traditional Vietnamese dress outfit, Dieu Ngo, left, and Que Anh sell traditional Vietnamese clothing and decorative firecrackers at Van-Van Fashion in preparation for the Lunar New Year at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon, Westminster.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is a national holiday, not just in Vietnam but all over the world wherever Vietnamese may be. And in the United States, red envelopes filled with money, special dishes and other traditions have become a part of life in major American cities such as San Jose, Houston and especially in Orange County, which is home to the largest Vietnamese expat community in the world.

But how are people celebrating Tet during this latest round of COVID craziness?

Today, we talk about Tet memories and its evolution with the authors of the recently released “The Red Boat Fish Sauce Cook Book.”

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: “The Red Boat Fish Sauce Cook Book” authors Cuong Pham, Tien Nguyen, and Diep Tran

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
