Podcast: How workers evade vaccine mandates
As more and more workplaces have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a cottage industry has sprung up to help skeptics evade them. Today, we look into what constitutes a deeply held religious belief, how those beliefs can play out in the workplace, and what employers can do about shady religious exemption requests.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson, and L.A. Times investigative reporter Connor Sheets
