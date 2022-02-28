Podcast: How workers evade vaccine mandates

As more and more workplaces have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a cottage industry has sprung up to help skeptics evade them. Today, we look into what constitutes a deeply held religious belief, how those beliefs can play out in the workplace, and what employers can do about shady religious exemption requests.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson, and L.A. Times investigative reporter Connor Sheets

