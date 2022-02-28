Advertisement
Podcast: How workers evade vaccine mandates

A person holds a sign that says "No vax mandate" at a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
Protesters gather for a January rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Washington, D.C.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
As more and more workplaces have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a cottage industry has sprung up to help skeptics evade them. Today, we look into what constitutes a deeply held religious belief, how those beliefs can play out in the workplace, and what employers can do about shady religious exemption requests.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson, and L.A. Times investigative reporter Connor Sheets

More reading:

Online pastors, form letters: The cottage industry helping workers avoid vaccine mandates

New workplace mandate for COVID-19 vaccine pushed by California lawmakers

Column: L.A.'s unvaccinated public workers go Ayn Rand, throw fit over city’s vaccine mandate

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
