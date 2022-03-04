Podcast: An American leaves Ukraine to return

Aaron Bray is a San Diego native who’s lived the last couple of years in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after a stint with the Peace Corps. And now, alongside over a million Ukrainians and foreigners, he’s had to flee the country in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Today, we hear Aaron’s first-person story about what it was like to leave his adopted home behind … and why he says he’s going back.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Aaron Bray

