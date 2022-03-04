Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: An American leaves Ukraine to return

Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Aaron Bray is a San Diego native who’s lived the last couple of years in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after a stint with the Peace Corps. And now, alongside over a million Ukrainians and foreigners, he’s had to flee the country in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Today, we hear Aaron’s first-person story about what it was like to leave his adopted home behind … and why he says he’s going back.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Aaron Bray

More reading:

Read the L.A. Times’ full coverage of the war in Ukraine

Costa Mesa couple barely escape Ukraine with days-old newborn

Commentary: ‘I’m scared, bro’: Inside Ukraine, through the harrowed eyes of two U.S. athletes

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement