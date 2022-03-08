Podcast: Media bias, and refugees ‘like us’

The European Union is doing everything possible to welcome Ukrainian refugees. And people around the world have donated money and supplies to help. But this open-arms response has people in similar situations wondering: Why so much goodwill toward Ukrainians, and not us?

Today, we talk about the media’s role in deciding who is the “right” type of refugee — and how that helps or hinders displaced people around the world.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali

