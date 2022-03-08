Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Media bias, and refugees ‘like us’

Ukrainian refugees
A man named Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife, Anna, 35, who are on a train at the Kyiv station in Ukraine. He is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge.
(Emilio Morenatti / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The European Union is doing everything possible to welcome Ukrainian refugees. And people around the world have donated money and supplies to help. But this open-arms response has people in similar situations wondering: Why so much goodwill toward Ukrainians, and not us?

Today, we talk about the media’s role in deciding who is the “right” type of refugee — and how that helps or hinders displaced people around the world.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali

More reading:

In Ukraine reporting, Western press reveals grim bias toward ‘people like us’

20 years after 9/11, an American Muslim recalls the costs of war you didn’t see on TV

Trevor Noah slams media for racist remarks on Ukraine: War ‘was Europe’s entire thing’

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaWorld & NationLatino Life

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement