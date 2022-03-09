Podcast: 500 miles to Kyiv
For more than a month now, L.A. Times Middle East Bureau Chief Nabih Bulos has been on the ground in Ukraine, covering the escalating Russian invasion. Bulos has seen fierce fighting by Ukrainians, nonstop bombardment by Russians, hope and fear and chaos. He’s crisscrossed Ukraine to hear residents tell their stories.
Today, he talks to us about what he has seen.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Middle East Bureau Chief Nabih Bulos
More reading:
Raining rockets, scattered corpses, an existential battle: A 500-mile journey across a week of war
‘We’re keeping watch’: What foreign correspondents Nabih Bulos, Marcus Yam are seeing in Ukraine
Dead soldiers. An icy river. Ukraine town on the front lines prepares to battle Russians
