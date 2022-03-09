Advertisement
Podcast: 500 miles to Kyiv

A soldier in a knit cap and military fatigues holds a weapon
Soldiers on duty at one of the final checkpoints before the front lines where Ukrainian forces are battling invading Russian forces near Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.
(Marcus Yam/ Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For more than a month now, L.A. Times Middle East Bureau Chief Nabih Bulos has been on the ground in Ukraine, covering the escalating Russian invasion. Bulos has seen fierce fighting by Ukrainians, nonstop bombardment by Russians, hope and fear and chaos. He’s crisscrossed Ukraine to hear residents tell their stories.

Today, he talks to us about what he has seen.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Middle East Bureau Chief Nabih Bulos

More reading:

Raining rockets, scattered corpses, an existential battle: A 500-mile journey across a week of war

‘We’re keeping watch’: What foreign correspondents Nabih Bulos, Marcus Yam are seeing in Ukraine

Dead soldiers. An icy river. Ukraine town on the front lines prepares to battle Russians

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
