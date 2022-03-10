Podcast: One family’s 27,000-mile road trip
Greg Bledsoe is a former morning news anchor for NBC 7 in San Diego. About a year ago, he, his wife and their two children got into an SUV and began to drive. Forty-four states, more than 20 national parks and more than 27,000 miles later, they’re still at it.
Today, Greg shares with us some of their stories — and lessons.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Greg Bledsoe
