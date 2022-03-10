Advertisement
Podcast: One family’s 27,000-mile road trip

Greg Bledsoe is a former morning news anchor for NBC 7 in San Diego. About a year ago, he, his wife and their two children got into an SUV and began to drive. Forty-four states, more than 20 national parks and more than 27,000 miles later, they’re still at it.

Today, Greg shares with us some of their stories — and lessons.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Greg Bledsoe

More reading:

Follow the Bledsoes’ adventures on Instagram

Opinion: I live on the road with my wife and two young kids — and I highly recommend it

Coronavirus ruined our family vacation this year. We turned to an RV for a new adventure

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
