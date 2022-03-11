Advertisement
Podcast: Ukraine, Russia and your gas tank

A gas station sign displays prices from $5.89 to $6.19
Gas prices were already getting higher and higher this year — and then Russia invaded Ukraine. Above, a gas station in Orange County.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Here in the United States, we’re already feeling the cost of Russia’s war in a place none of us can escape: the rising price of oil.

Today, we look into how global conflicts upend global energy supplies and efforts to fight climate change, how gas prices keep getting higher and might continue to rise, and what can be done about it.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Don Lee, and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth

More reading:

How high could gas prices go? More pain at the pump likely coming

Ukraine is a climate story. Because everything is a climate story

The truth about L.A.’s most notoriously expensive gas stations

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
