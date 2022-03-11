Podcast: Ukraine, Russia and your gas tank

Here in the United States, we’re already feeling the cost of Russia’s war in a place none of us can escape: the rising price of oil.

Today, we look into how global conflicts upend global energy supplies and efforts to fight climate change, how gas prices keep getting higher and might continue to rise, and what can be done about it.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Don Lee, and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth

