Podcast: Ukraine, Russia and your gas tank
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Here in the United States, we’re already feeling the cost of Russia’s war in a place none of us can escape: the rising price of oil.
Today, we look into how global conflicts upend global energy supplies and efforts to fight climate change, how gas prices keep getting higher and might continue to rise, and what can be done about it.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Don Lee, and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth
More reading:
How high could gas prices go? More pain at the pump likely coming
Ukraine is a climate story. Because everything is a climate story
The truth about L.A.’s most notoriously expensive gas stations
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.