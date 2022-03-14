Advertisement
Podcast: A pioneering doctor fears for abortion’s future

Dr. Warren Herd stands outside his office that says "family planning" on the door
After five shots were fired through the front window of Dr. Warren Hern’s abortion clinic in 1988, he posted a $5,000 reward and a sign out front. No one was ever caught.
(Dr. Warren Hern)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Dr. Warren Hern has seen the past, present and future of the abortion debate in the United States. The Colorado doctor remembers treating women for illegal abortions, was there for the opening arguments of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe vs. Wade — and now fears what might happen if it’s struck down.

Today, Dr. Hern talks about his career.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske

More reading:

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
