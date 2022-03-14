Podcast: A pioneering doctor fears for abortion’s future
Dr. Warren Hern has seen the past, present and future of the abortion debate in the United States. The Colorado doctor remembers treating women for illegal abortions, was there for the opening arguments of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe vs. Wade — and now fears what might happen if it’s struck down.
Today, Dr. Hern talks about his career.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske
As a med student, he saw women nearly die from illegal abortions. At 83, he sees no end to his work
60 hours, 50 abortions: A California doctor’s monthly commute to a Texas clinic
California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe vs. Wade is overturned
