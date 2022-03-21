Podcast: Ketanji Brown Jackson is feeling supreme
Today, hearings will begin to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Jackson’s a different type of judge — a Black woman, for starters; she’d be the first ever on the high court — but she also brings unprecedented professional and life experiences. But even if she’s confirmed, how much influence can a history maker really have?
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times courts reporter David G. Savage
More reading:
Jackson supporters gear up to protect her historic Supreme Court bid from racist, sexist attacks
Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court in historic pick
Column: The unsubtle racism of questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications
About The Times