Podcast: Ketanji Brown Jackson is feeling supreme

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers remarks on her nomination by President Biden to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Today, hearings will begin to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Jackson’s a different type of judge — a Black woman, for starters; she’d be the first ever on the high court — but she also brings unprecedented professional and life experiences. But even if she’s confirmed, how much influence can a history maker really have?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times courts reporter David G. Savage

Jackson supporters gear up to protect her historic Supreme Court bid from racist, sexist attacks

Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court in historic pick

Column: The unsubtle racism of questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
