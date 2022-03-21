Podcast: Ketanji Brown Jackson is feeling supreme

Today, hearings will begin to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Jackson’s a different type of judge — a Black woman, for starters; she’d be the first ever on the high court — but she also brings unprecedented professional and life experiences. But even if she’s confirmed, how much influence can a history maker really have?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times courts reporter David G. Savage

