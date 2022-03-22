Advertisement
Podcast: Disney and Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

For the last two decades, Disney’s reputation in the LGBTQ community has been stellar. It was one of the first Fortune 500 companies to offer same-sex couple benefits. And tens of thousands of people attend its unofficial Gay Days. More and more out characters are appearing in television shows, movies and cartoons. But critics now say Disney has thrown away all that goodwill.

Just another thing to blame on … Florida.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder

More reading:

Disney employees ‘hurt’ and ‘angry’ over CEO’s response to Florida LGBTQ bill

Chapek ‘sorry’ for silence on Florida bill. Disney to pause political donations in the state

Disney LGBTQ employees plan walkout over Florida bill

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
