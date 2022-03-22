Podcast: Disney and Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

For the last two decades, Disney’s reputation in the LGBTQ community has been stellar. It was one of the first Fortune 500 companies to offer same-sex couple benefits. And tens of thousands of people attend its unofficial Gay Days. More and more out characters are appearing in television shows, movies and cartoons. But critics now say Disney has thrown away all that goodwill.

Just another thing to blame on … Florida.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder

