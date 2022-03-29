Podcast: California tries to figure out reparations

Two brothers near Sacramento are fighting for compensation for the land they say was taken from their formerly enslaved ancestors during the Gold Rush. Their story got pulled into an even bigger debate happening right now in California. A first-of-its-kind task force is trying to decide: Will the state pay reparations to Black people? And if so, who should get it?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Advertisement

Guests: L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith

More reading:

Column: They say California stole their ancestors’ land. But do they qualify for reparations?

Column: It’s a guaranteed income program, but think of it as a test case for reparations

California created the nation’s first state reparations task force. Now comes the hard part