Podcast: California tries to figure out reparations
Two brothers near Sacramento are fighting for compensation for the land they say was taken from their formerly enslaved ancestors during the Gold Rush. Their story got pulled into an even bigger debate happening right now in California. A first-of-its-kind task force is trying to decide: Will the state pay reparations to Black people? And if so, who should get it?
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith
