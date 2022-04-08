Podcast: What COVID-19 wrought on Black men

Black people are two and a half times more likely to be hospitalized, and 1.7 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

That stat from the CDC is shocking. But it’s not exactly surprising. Not to people like L.A. Times reporter Marisa Evans.

Her father, Gary Evans, is now one of nearly 97,000 Black people in America who’ve died from COVID-19 complications.

And while Marisa is willing to accept her father’s death, on today’s episode, she says she refuses to accept that losing all these Black men is normal ... or OK.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times healthcare reporter Marissa Evans

