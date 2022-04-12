Advertisement
Podcast: Earth Day, Binge or cringe?

Earth Day 1970
In this April 22, 1970, file photo, a Pace College student in a gas mask “smells” a magnolia blossom in City Hall Park on Earth Day in New York.
(Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

In 1969, off California’s coast, an ecological disaster gained worldwide attention. The state’s largest oil disaster shocked a nation into action: It led to the creation of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, and the passing of California’s Environmental Quality Act and the federal Environmental Protection Act. The catastrophe also inspired a day to reflect and learn about environmentalism — Earth Day.

But in a world where climate change is ravaging the earth, what good is just a day anymore?

Today, we get into Earth Day’s fails and wins.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth and L.A. Times coastal reporter Rosanna Xia

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
