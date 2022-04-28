Podcast: The L.A. riots, 30 years later

April 29, 1992. A date that forever changed Los Angeles. Six days of chaos erupted after the acquittal of four police officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King, an unarmed Black motorist. This is the first of two episodes on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. riots.

Today, Black, Latino and Asian communities reflect on the uprising. We also discuss the racial reckoning of the L.A. Times newsroom in its aftermath. Read the transcript.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times columnists Sandy Banks and Frank Shyong

More reading:

Advertisement

Column: What we got wrong about Black and Korean communities after the L.A. riots

Column: He was murdered during the L.A. riots. We can’t forget Latinos like him

The damage went deep