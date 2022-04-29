Podcast: What light rail will bring to South L.A.

After South L.A. erupted in anger 30 years ago, government officials promised to end the community’s economic disparity once and for all, and invest. It’s a promise that many residents say remains unfulfilled. But is that finally going to change?

Today, Part Two of our L.A. riots anniversary coverage will focus on the Crenshaw Line, a light-rail system that some South L.A. leaders say will help the neighborhood improve — and others fear will bring gentrification.

Read the transcript.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga

