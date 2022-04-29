Advertisement
Podcast: What light rail will bring to South L.A.

Crenshaw Line
A Metro Expo Line train crosses Crenshaw Boulevard at Exposition Boulevard. The new Metro Crenshaw Line, which will run 8.5 miles from the intersection of Crenshaw and Exposition south and west toward LAX, is scheduled to open this year.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

After South L.A. erupted in anger 30 years ago, government officials promised to end the community’s economic disparity once and for all, and invest. It’s a promise that many residents say remains unfulfilled. But is that finally going to change?

Today, Part Two of our L.A. riots anniversary coverage will focus on the Crenshaw Line, a light-rail system that some South L.A. leaders say will help the neighborhood improve — and others fear will bring gentrification.

Read the transcript.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga

More reading:

Facing schedule delays, L.A. Metro seeks $120 million more for Crenshaw Line

Meet six artists making the public art you’ll soon see on Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX Line

Opinion: The Crenshaw Line is a start, but L.A.'s most transit-dependent neighborhoods need more options

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
