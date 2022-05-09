Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: California mulls a four-day workweek

Billy the goat passes walks through a yoga class
Billy the goat passes through the legs of participants during the Hello Critter goat yoga class at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

More and more companies worldwide are making the switch to a 32-hour workweek. And in California, there’s even talk of making it the law. Today, we discuss what the state Legislature is discussing. And we hear from people at companies that already have done that. And guess what? Worker productivity, at least according to them, is as great as ever.

Read the transcript.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times breaking news reporter Hayley Smith, and Andrew Barnes, 4 Day Week Global co-founder

Advertisement

More reading:

Proposed bill would shorten California workweek to 32 hours. Here’s what you need to know

Editorial: What if every week was a four-day workweek?

Working 7 to 5—Four days a week : Companies are increasingly turning to a compressed workweek to meet anti-pollution laws and to recruit workers.

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationCalifornia

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement