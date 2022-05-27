Podcast: A visit to Vancouver’s safe injection site
Overdose deaths in the United States have risen rapidly during the pandemic. It’s a trend driven largely by the spread of fentanyl.
In California, the push to save lives and stop the fallout has led some activists and politicians to propose safe injection sites — places where people can take drugs with clean needles, without fear of arrest. There’s already one site like this operating in San Francisco.
But in Vancouver, Canada, there’s a neighborhood that has hosted a safe injection site for almost 20 years. In today’s episode, we go visit it.
Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria
More reading:
Column: Vancouver’s safe drug-use sites are wrenching to see. California should open them anyway
In a bid to stop overdose deaths, California could allow drug use at supervised sites
With overdose deaths rising, here’s how to test drugs for fentanyl
