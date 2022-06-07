Podcast: Welcome to Portugal, go home

Ocean breezes, mountain views, stunning architecture, great food. Fala vocé português? Even if you don’t; Portugal is it, and has been for years. And recently, more Americans — especially Californians — are looking to make their vacations there permanent.

Today, we discuss why more Americans are trading in their SUVs and fast food drive-throughs for the affordable homes and easy living of Portugal — and what that means for local residents.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times European correspondent Jaweed Kaleem

More reading:

