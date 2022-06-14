Podcast: Why L.A. has fridge-less apartments
For most renters across the United States, having a refrigerator come with your unit is a given. Not in Southern California. For reasons no one can fully explain or understand, renters must furnish their living spaces with their own fridges, which has created an underground economy for the essential appliance. Today, we try to crack this mystery.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon
