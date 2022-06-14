Advertisement
Podcast: Why L.A. has fridge-less apartments

Josh Steichmann is photographed next to his refrigerator
Josh Steichmann, who didn’t have to find a refrigerator for his apartment, since the previous tenant left it.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
For most renters across the United States, having a refrigerator come with your unit is a given. Not in Southern California. For reasons no one can fully explain or understand, renters must furnish their living spaces with their own fridges, which has created an underground economy for the essential appliance. Today, we try to crack this mystery.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon

Why do so many L.A. apartments come without fridges? Inside the chilling mystery

Real Estate newsletter: Where are all the fridges?

Landlords in California aren’t required to provide refrigerators

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
