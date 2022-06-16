Advertisement
Podcast: The biggest Jan. 6 bombshells

After more than a year of investigations and thousands of hours of depositions, the Jan. 6 committee is looking to prove that former President Trump had a plan to overturn the 2020 election.

Today, a look at the most explosive moments so far — and to come — as the committee lays out its case to show Trump’s connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the role he may have played in spreading debunked conspiracy theories that the election he lost two years ago was rigged.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Sarah D. Wire

More reading:

Jan. 6 attack on Capitol was the ‘culmination of an attempted coup,’ panel chairman says

Trump ignored repeated warnings from Barr, advisors that election fraud claims were ‘bogus’

What’s the TV schedule for the next Jan. 6 committee hearings?

