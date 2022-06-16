Podcast: The biggest Jan. 6 bombshells

After more than a year of investigations and thousands of hours of depositions, the Jan. 6 committee is looking to prove that former President Trump had a plan to overturn the 2020 election.

Today, a look at the most explosive moments so far — and to come — as the committee lays out its case to show Trump’s connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the role he may have played in spreading debunked conspiracy theories that the election he lost two years ago was rigged.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Sarah D. Wire

