Podcast: Juneteenth | Stories about Black lives

Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago.
Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son’s funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son’s body be displayed in an open casket, forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Black people in the South at the time.
(Chicago Sun-Times via Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

In celebration of Juneteenth, this week The Times is running episodes on the Black experience. Subscribe to The Times here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Monday June 20, 2022: Is this country in the middle of another “Emmett Till moment,” and can it move the gun control movement forward?

Wednesday, June 22, 2022: Municipalities try to offer redress to the descendants of Black families evicted for freeway construction.

Thursday, June 23, 2022: Tobacco companies have historically targeted menthol-flavored cigarettes at the Black community. As the federal government weighs a ban, the industry is doubling down.

Friday, June 24, 2022: Ellen Garrison Jackson Clark lived a courageous life. Then she wound up in an unmarked grave. Now, 129 years later, she’s getting her due.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Los Angeles Times reporters

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
