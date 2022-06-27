Podcast: California, the abortion sanctuary state

More than 20 states have already worked to ban or severely limit abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. But in California, access to abortion will continue to be protected. In fact, the state’s Democratic leaders want to expand the right to abortion — for those who live here, and even for those who don’t.

Today, how and why California is setting itself up as a “beacon of hope” for people who want an abortion.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times California government reporter Melody Gutierrez

