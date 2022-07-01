Advertisement
Podcast: The Future of Abortion, Part 6 | History Repeated?

Cheryl Palmer, 78, left, and Cliff Palmer, 77
Cheryl Palmer, 78, left, and Cliff Palmer, 77, were college friends in 1966 when they learned Cheryl was pregnant. Fearful of having a child, they terminated the pregnancy. They now live on a farm and breed horses in Bigfork, Mont.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A 22-year-old woman and an abortion doctor from California played key roles in the legal fight that eventually led to Roe vs. Wade. But now that Roe’s been struck down, is that history our future? Today, we look at what it was like for women seeking abortions in California and the doctors who served them before the procedure was legalized, and what that past might say about a future without the constitutional right to the procedure. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia

More reading:

Her illegal abortion paved the way for Roe. 56 years later she shares her story

“The Future of Abortion” series

California will see rush of people from out of state seeking abortion care, study says

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
