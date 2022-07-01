Podcast: The Future of Abortion, Part 6 | History Repeated?
A 22-year-old woman and an abortion doctor from California played key roles in the legal fight that eventually led to Roe vs. Wade. But now that Roe’s been struck down, is that history our future? Today, we look at what it was like for women seeking abortions in California and the doctors who served them before the procedure was legalized, and what that past might say about a future without the constitutional right to the procedure. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia
More reading:
Her illegal abortion paved the way for Roe. 56 years later she shares her story
“The Future of Abortion” series
California will see rush of people from out of state seeking abortion care, study says
