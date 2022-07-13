Podcast: What happened to Lora Lee, Part 2

For over a year, L.A. Times entertainment reporter Stacy Perman tried to track down Lora Lee Michel, a former child star whose custody case scandalized 1940s Hollywood. Michel went through a string of marriages — and then disappeared.

In Part 2 of our miniseries, Perman finds out Michel’s shocking fate. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times entertainment reporter Stacy Perman

More reading:

Podcast: What happened to Lora Lee? Part 1

A child star at 7, in prison at 22. Then she vanished. What happened to Lora Lee Michel?

Explaining Hollywood: Your child wants to act. What do you need to know?