Podcast: What happened to Lora Lee, Part 2
Listen to this episode of The Times:
For over a year, L.A. Times entertainment reporter Stacy Perman tried to track down Lora Lee Michel, a former child star whose custody case scandalized 1940s Hollywood. Michel went through a string of marriages — and then disappeared.
In Part 2 of our miniseries, Perman finds out Michel’s shocking fate. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times entertainment reporter Stacy Perman
More reading:
Podcast: What happened to Lora Lee? Part 1
A child star at 7, in prison at 22. Then she vanished. What happened to Lora Lee Michel?
Explaining Hollywood: Your child wants to act. What do you need to know?
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.