Podcast: He took Trump’s Jan. 6 close-up

A screen at a Jan. 6 committee hearing shows former President Trump
A video of former President Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee.
(Anna Moneymaker / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 has pored over thousands of hours of videos. But during the committee’s televised hearings, the public also got a sneak preview of more moments caught on tape — from a documentary that tells the events of the U.S. Capitol insurrection through a behind-the-scenes view of then-President Trump.

Today, we’re talking with documentary filmmaker Alex Holder about his movie “Unprecedented,” which aired this month on Discovery Plus. The documentary offers an inside view into Trump’s inner circle around the time of Jan. 6, 2021. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Filmmaker Alex Holder

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
