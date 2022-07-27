Podcast: He took Trump’s Jan. 6 close-up

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 has pored over thousands of hours of videos. But during the committee’s televised hearings, the public also got a sneak preview of more moments caught on tape — from a documentary that tells the events of the U.S. Capitol insurrection through a behind-the-scenes view of then-President Trump.

Today, we’re talking with documentary filmmaker Alex Holder about his movie “Unprecedented,” which aired this month on Discovery Plus. The documentary offers an inside view into Trump’s inner circle around the time of Jan. 6, 2021. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Filmmaker Alex Holder

