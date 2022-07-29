Advertisement
Podcast: What you need to know about monkeypox

A man holds a sign that says, "Monkeypox Vaccine Access Now"
A demonstrator urges increased access to the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco on July 18, 2022.
(Haven Daley / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Monkeypox is on the rise, and now officially considered a global health emergency. Cases in the U.S. number in the thousands and only took a week to double here in Los Angeles. The viral disease has, so far, mostly affected gay and bisexual men, but anyone can get it. So how worried should we be?

Today, we talk about what to know and answer listener questions. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times breaking news reporter Grace Toohey

More reading:

Monkeypox spreads in L.A. County, but vaccine shortage persists. What to know

World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency

San Francisco officials declare state of emergency as monkeypox spreads

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
