Podcast: What you need to know about monkeypox

Monkeypox is on the rise, and now officially considered a global health emergency. Cases in the U.S. number in the thousands and only took a week to double here in Los Angeles. The viral disease has, so far, mostly affected gay and bisexual men, but anyone can get it. So how worried should we be?
Today, we talk about what to know and answer listener questions. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times breaking news reporter Grace Toohey
