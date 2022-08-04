Advertisement
Podcast: Vin Scully, the greatest

Dodgers legend Vin Scully and Sandra Scully
Vin Scully, with his wife, Sandra Scully, thanks fans at a 2016 dedication ceremony for a street sign bearing his name at the entrance to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Vin Scully was the broadcaster for the Dodgers baseball franchise for 67 years, from its time in Brooklyn through its move to Los Angeles. In the process, he not only became a sports legend; he became a summer soundtrack for generations of fans in Southern California and beyond.

Today, we remember the life and legacy of Vin Scully. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Angel Carreras, former fellow at The Times

Guests: L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, sportscaster Bob Costas

More reading:

Complete coverage: Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)

Column: Vin Scully’s voice, a serenade of rebirth, will live on forever in Los Angeles

Column: Vaya con Dios, Vin Scully — a beacon of possibility for generations in L.A.

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
