Podcast: Jennifer Coolidge welcomes her closeup
Jennifer Coolidge has a career full of memorable roles, from the “American Pie” franchise to the “Legally Blonde” series and the mock documentaries of Christopher Guest. But it wasn’t until her role in HBO’s hit “The White Lotus” that she finally earned critical respect. Today, Coolidge talks about her life and career — and what’s next. Read the full transcript here.
Hosts: Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal
Guests: Jennifer Coolidge
