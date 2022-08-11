Podcast: Sweet, scary, sad, silly Bill Hader
Bill Hader became popular on “Saturday Night Live” with silly characters like Stefon, but his titular character on the HBO show “Barry” is more twisted and brilliant. It’s a great dark comedy about a hitman who wants to become an actor and how his worlds collide.
In this conversation with “The Envelope” host Mark Olsen, Bill brings both the fun and the darkness: He’s pleasant and light, and he laughs while talking about some of the most disturbing things on his show. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Mark Olsen
Guest: Bill Hader
More reading:
Bill Hader finds his comfort zone playing a troubled hit man on ‘Barry’
‘God, he’s so dumb’: Even Bill Hader doesn’t fully understand Barry
‘Barry’ is at its best when Barry is at his worst. And Season 3 is a master class
About The Times