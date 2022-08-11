Advertisement
Podcast: Sweet, scary, sad, silly Bill Hader

A man stands by a lone tree with a barren hillside behind him
Bill Hader in “Barry” Season 3.
(Merrick Morton / HBO)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Bill Hader became popular on “Saturday Night Live” with silly characters like Stefon, but his titular character on the HBO show “Barry” is more twisted and brilliant. It’s a great dark comedy about a hitman who wants to become an actor and how his worlds collide.

In this conversation with “The Envelope” host Mark Olsen, Bill brings both the fun and the darkness: He’s pleasant and light, and he laughs while talking about some of the most disturbing things on his show. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Mark Olsen

Guest: Bill Hader

More reading:

Bill Hader finds his comfort zone playing a troubled hit man on ‘Barry’

‘God, he’s so dumb’: Even Bill Hader doesn’t fully understand Barry

‘Barry’ is at its best when Barry is at his worst. And Season 3 is a master class

