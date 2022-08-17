Podcast: Babies at a bargain lead to pricey problems
Decades ago, when you couldn’t conceive or carry a child, your options for becoming a parent were limited. In 1978, in vitro fertilization became possible. But it can be very expensive, and one method in particular can lead to heartache and scandal.
Today, how one woman’s attempt to offer more affordable surrogacy services collapsed, leaving in its wake heartbroken couples, frustrated surrogates and an FBI investigation. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Former L.A. Times national correspondent Emily Baumgaertner
