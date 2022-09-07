Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

The Times podcast: A Wyoming wind farm to power California

A man in a cowboy hat on rural land as the wind blows pink ribbons tied to stakes in the foreground and background.
Erik Glenn earlier this year between markers for future TransWest Express power lines in northwestern Colorado.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

There’s a Gold Rush happening right now in Wyoming — for wind. Billionaire developers are putting up wind turbines to help power California and turn the American West, long a place where fossil fuels ruled, into a green energy powerhouse.

But not everyone is happy. Today, we get into the challenges around what’s planned to be the largest wind farm in the country. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth

More reading:

Advertisement

Read our “Repowering the West” series here

This power line could save California — and forever change the American West

Sign up for our Boiling Point newsletter

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany
and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.

About this story

Podcasts World & NationClimate & EnvironmentThe Times Podcast

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement