The Times podcast: A Wyoming wind farm to power California
Listen to this episode of The Times:
There’s a Gold Rush happening right now in Wyoming — for wind. Billionaire developers are putting up wind turbines to help power California and turn the American West, long a place where fossil fuels ruled, into a green energy powerhouse.
But not everyone is happy. Today, we get into the challenges around what’s planned to be the largest wind farm in the country. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth
More reading:
Read our “Repowering the West” series here
This power line could save California — and forever change the American West
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany
and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
