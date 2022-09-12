A Los Angeles Times analysis found that across California there are thousands of short-term Airbnb rentals in the state’s most hazardous fire zones. But the company does not provide warnings or evacuation information to guests when they make reservations, and some customers say the company’s refund policy adds to the potential dangers.

Today, as climate change threatens so many aspects of our lives, are even our vacations not safe anymore? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Ben Poston and Alex Wigglesworth

