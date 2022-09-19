Housing L.A.’s homeless population has unsurprisingly proved to be a herculean task. With tens of thousands of people on the streets, it’s become a top issue for this year’s mayoral election in November. But until now, neither candidate — Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso — had offered specifics on the type of housing they would create, where it would be or how much it would cost.

So we asked. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Ben Oreskes and Doug Smith

