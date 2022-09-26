The Times podcast: Masters of Disasters: Broken records!
Record heat. Record drought. Record floods. Record hail. Record bad air. In a world where climate disasters seem to break records every year, do records even mean anything anymore? And if not, then what’s next when it comes to measuring climate misery?
Today, we reconvene our Masters of Disasters to examine this existential question. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth, L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth and L.A. Times air quality reporter Tony Briscoe.
More reading:
Destructive rain in Death Valley, flooded Vegas casinos mark a summer of extreme weather
As forests go up in smoke, so will California’s climate plan
