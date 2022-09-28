The Times podcast: The fight to become L.A. County sheriff

Alex Villanova was elected as Los Angeles County sheriff in 2018 with support from progressives riding an anti-Trump wave. But since he took office, he has shifted to the right. His opponent in the November election, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, leads in the polls.

But at a time when issues surrounding law enforcement are part of a national conversation, how much do they differ? We talk about it, as we hear from both candidates at a debate this month. Read the .

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times law enforcement reporter Alene Tchekmedyian

More reading:

Luna, Villanueva trade charges in antagonistic L.A. sheriff debate

Alex Villanueva thought his ‘Quien es más Latino?’ strategy would sink his opponent. Nope

Sheriff Villanueva in tight race as challenger Robert Luna has edge in new poll