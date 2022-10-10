The Times podcast: Gavin Newsom versus the world

It’s hard to avoid Gov. Gavin Newsom these days, even if you don’t live in California. He frequently attacks other governors, lobs daggers at members of his own Democratic Party, and expounds on the “California way” when talking about everything from abortion access to combating climate change and more. All this action on the national stage has people asking, is Newsom low-key testing the waters for a presidential run in 2024? And if not, what’s his endgame? Read the full transcript here.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak

More reading:

Column: Is Gavin Newsom running for president? Or is he just desperate for attention?

Column: If Newsom sees himself as president, he should move into position to run. That’s what he’s doing

Newsom slams red state governors on D.C. trip, stoking speculation about his future