The Times podcast: The fight over Squaw Valley’s name

A sign saying "Welcome to Squaw Valley."
Under California law, Squaw Valley’s name must be changed by 2025.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Kinsee Morlan
Ashlea Brown
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to remove the word “squaw” from nearly 100 landmarks and place names across California. Native Americans and others are celebrating the law because they find the term offensive. But in Squaw Valley, an unincorporated area outside of Fresno, some residents want to keep the name. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig is siding with them. Read the transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times reporter Lila Seidman

More reading:

New law will remove the word ‘squaw’ from California place names

Native Americans want to ditch the name Squaw Valley. A county supervisor says context matters

Retiring its racist name, historic Squaw Valley resort will become Palisades Tahoe

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Madalyn Amato. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is supervising editor of “The Times” podcast at the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, she produced the border podcast “Port of Entry” at KPBS, the NPR member station in San Diego. Before that, Morlan worked as engagement editor and podcast manager at Voice of San Diego and served as the arts and culture editor for San Diego CityBeat. Morlan is a graduate of PRX’s Project Catapult, a podcast accelerator and training program for public media stations. A native of a small mountain town in rural Colorado, since graduating high school, Morlan’s lived in San Francisco, San Diego and Tijuana. She graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in journalism and is a volleyball player, snowboarder, reluctant 5k runner and mother to two young boys who make sure to keep her up-to-date on all the latest cool-kid slang.

Ashlea Brown

Ashlea Brown works with the podcast and audio team at the Los Angeles Times. She is a native of North Carolina who majored in English at Spelman College in Atlanta and graduated in 2021 from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. She has freelanced for KQED, interned with CapRadio in Sacramento and worked as a producer on UC Berkeley’s Law School podcast, “Climate Break.” She started at The Times as an intern before moving into its fellowship and then joining the staff.

