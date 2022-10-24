The Times podcast: The fight over Squaw Valley’s name
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to remove the word “squaw” from nearly 100 landmarks and place names across California. Native Americans and others are celebrating the law because they find the term offensive. But in Squaw Valley, an unincorporated area outside of Fresno, some residents want to keep the name. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig is siding with them. Read the transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times reporter Lila Seidman
More reading:
New law will remove the word ‘squaw’ from California place names
Native Americans want to ditch the name Squaw Valley. A county supervisor says context matters
Retiring its racist name, historic Squaw Valley resort will become Palisades Tahoe
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Madalyn Amato. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.