The Times podcast: The fight over Squaw Valley’s name

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to remove the word “squaw” from nearly 100 landmarks and place names across California. Native Americans and others are celebrating the law because they find the term offensive. But in Squaw Valley, an unincorporated area outside of Fresno, some residents want to keep the name. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig is siding with them. Read the transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times reporter Lila Seidman

